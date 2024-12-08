Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Showdown Vs. Panthers
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to earn their ninth straight win on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in football and will look to continue to rack up wins on Sunday afternoon as it takes on the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
The Eagles and Panthers’ Sunday afternoon showdown can be found on television on your local FOX station and also streaming – depending on your subscriptions – on FOX Sports, NFL+, or YouTubeTV.
Philadelphia is 10-2 on the season and is in first place in the NFC East. The Panthers have had an opposite season and are 3-9 on the season and is in last place in the NFC South.
The Eagles have a chance to earn a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon and need to continue winning games to keep pace with the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia and Detroit are the top two teams in the NFC with the Lions currently holding the No. 1 seed. Carolina has played better football lately than earlier in the year, but isn’t in the same position as Philadelphia.
Detroit already won this week as it took down the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The Eagles need to take down the Panthers on Sunday to keep pace and not fall too far behind. Philadelphia is looking good and should have more reinforcements on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, they find a way to continue the winning streak.
