Does Eagles Star Have One More Year In Him?
The Philadelphia Eagles had a great draft class and now all eyes will turn back to free agency and the trade market as the offseason continues.
The National Football League Draft is behind us and a few of the next big things to take a look at over the next few months will be rookie minicamp, offseason work, and eventually training camp. There are plenty of players still looking for opportunities on the open market and other guys who could end up changing teams.
One guy who will be worth watching is tight end Dallas Goedert. He was one of the most talked-about players on the trade market heading into the draft. By now, you've probably heard all about that. He has one more year left on his four-year, $57 million deal. The Eagles have over $22 million in cap space.
Philadelphia certainly could've used more cap relief, but what about now? After another great draft class, the Eagles appear poised to be among the top teams in the NFL once again next year. The Eagles are the reigning champs and there aren't many tight end options out there in free agency and Philadelphia didn't make any additions in the draft.
Right now, the top remaining free agent tight ends are Gerald Everett, Marcedes Lewis, Jordan Akins, and C.J. Uzomah. All would be a clear step below Goedert. At this point, why not run it back for the final year of his deal?
