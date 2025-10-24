Don't Count Out Eagles' AJ Brown Yet For Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants on Sunday and it's unknown as of writing whether AJ Brown will be able to suit up.
Brown missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday for what the team designated as a hamstring injury. Brown was on the Injury Report both days with the hamstring injury, but was seen on the side field on Thursday, which is at least somewhat of a positive sign.
If you're an Eagles fan, you should still be holding out some hope, though. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Brown's status and said the team will share information with the Injury Report later in the day, but did acknowledge that Brown is someone who could play without practicing.
"We have to see after this practice and you know you'll get everything," Sirianni said when asked about Brown's status. "Always want the most time we have to evaluate before we give you guys information on that.
The Eagles are waiting to see if AJ Brown will play
"Everybody has different scenarios with that," Sirianni said when asked if Brown could play without any practice time throughout the week. "I think a lot of our guys because of how locked in we are to the details. Our guys are locked into the details, the game plan, the way they go about walkthroughs, the way they go about meetings. Yeah, I definitely think he's a guy that could."
Any time you see a guy -- especially as talented as Brown -- miss practice, it's easy to fear the worst. But, Sirianni's comments at least opened the door for Brown to potentially play in Week 8.
This is an important update because the Eagles' passing offense has finally started to click. Brown racked up 201 receiving yards over the last two weeks alone. The fact that there's even a chance that Brown plays on Sunday despite the missed practices is a good sign for a few reasons. Obviously, the Eagles are a better team with Brown on the field than when he is not.
Look at last year, for example, the Eagles were 1-2 when Brown missed time due to injury. So, if the Eagles can have him on the field, that obviously gives Philadelphia a better chance of winning. Also, hamstring injuries are difficult. He dealt with one during the summer. The fact that Sirianni isn't ruling him out is at least a sign that the injury may not be serious.
Now, again, hamstring injuries are tough and things could change in a second. But, Sirianni's comments at least gave off some hope that Eagles fans should be holding on to right now. Philadelphia is 5-2 and looking for revenge against the Giants. It's easy to be nervous about Brown's status, but don't count him out yet.