Don't Underestimate Undersized Rondale Moore or Demetric Felton

The two NFL prospects aren't particularly tall, but they each have their own way of overcoming that and feel they will measure up well in the draft and in the league

Darren Sproles never quite measured up in college.

Even though he had a prolific career at Kansas State, he was just 5-6, causing him to slide all the way into the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The San Diego Chargers took a chance on him there, making him the 130th player taken overall.

Sproles played 15 years and put himself into Hall of Fame consideration when he is eligible in 2024. A Super Bowl-winning running back with the Eagles in 2017, he showed that good things can indeed come in small packages, and that’s what at least a pair of prospects are aiming to prove this year.

Perhaps even to the Eagles, who could use a dynamic playmaker of any shape or size.

Purdue’s Rondale Moore was listed at 5-9 by the Boilermakers. Then came his Pro Day earlier this week, when an NFL tape measure coughed up a reading of 5-7.

UCLA’s Demetric Felton didn’t quite hit his listed height of 5-9 by the Bruins, but he came close at 5-8½.

“I don’t really get into all of that,” said Moore when asked by SI.com’s Eagle Maven on the challenges of playing in the NFL at that height. “When I’m out there, I’m just playing, trying to make a play, trying to execute whatever’s called.

“I don’t really get into the numbers of how tall someone is, how fast they run, or anything like that. The slogan I’ve always used is how tall is a good football player? I don’ think that’s a number you can put on it.”

Moore makes up for it with athleticism. He is considered the fifth-best wide receiver in the draft by some. That probably makes him a second-round selection.

While he may be just 5-7, his Pro Day numbers were huge, zipping to an unofficial 4.29 in the 40 with a vertical leap of 42.5.

“If you’re not the tallest, you have to compensate somewhere else whether that’s knowledge of game, speed, strength, and I think I possess a lot of those qualities.”

What Moore may have difficulty with is staying healthy, though he doesn’t think that playing just seven games since playing 13 as a freshman in 2018 is an issue.

“It’s pretty simple on my end, to be honest with you,” he said when asked by Eagle Maven about his durability. “I had two grade 1 hamstrings. No tears, no strains, no surgeries, no knees. I’ve had two grade 1 hamstrings.

“Of course, it’s been a little hard, a little frustrating, but for me, it’s continuing to have the same approach and doing everything I can on the back end to take care of myself.”

Moore certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

“Playmaking,” he said without hesitation when asked what separates him from other receivers in his class. “When you talk about money downs, third and short or anything like that with a backer one on one, I think I’m the best player in America. When we need a play, there’s no doubt in my mind I can get it done. I think as a playmaker I’m the best there is in the country.”

Moore’s size won’t allow him to be a full-time outside receiver in the NFL, so he has to play the slot and may also transition somewhat into a running back role at the next level.

That hybrid type of player is becoming more common, and that’s what Felton is hoping to be, a hybrid running back and receiver. The UCLA product is likely a day-three pick.

Felton doesn’t have the athleticism that Moore has, running a 4.53 in the 40 and posting a vertical of 31½ at his Pro Day.

“I feel the league is transitioning to just mismatches, being able to create mismatches,” said Felton. “If you put me against a linebacker, there’s no way he’s going to be able to cover me. When I was at the Senior Bowl, I was able to show I can get open against DBs, too…Give your playmakers the ball in space and let them do their thing. I feel like that’s my specialty.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

