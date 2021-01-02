Doug Pederson Expected to Return for 2021 Season

PHILADELPHIA - Coach Doug Pederson is expected to return to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season, according to both EPSN and NFL Media.

While speculation has swirled around the fifth-year coach who piloted the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship after the 2017 season, Pederson has been consistently confident with his status in the organization.

"As far as the reassurances go, listen, I expect to be here in 2021 until something else happens," Pederson said Friday when talking with reporters. "But that's the confidence I have in my ability, and that's how I'm going to approach the next few days and really 2021."

The coach is expected to meet with owner Jeffery Lurie on Tuesday to map out the organizations' plans moving forward, something Pederson himself foreshadowed and is the status quo.

"I'll say they've usually been a day or two after our final game that [Lurie] and I get together," Pederson said. "Normally the day after, as you guys know, we're wrapping up the exit physicals, wrapping up things with the team. That takes pretty much the majority of the day. It's usually the next day or the day after that that he and I will get together."

Significant changes on Pederson's staff are expected and the first domino fell earlier Saturday when a league source confirmed to SI's EagleMaven that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will allow his contract to expire and not return for the 2021 season while he contemplates retirement.

The Eagles had discussed a contract extension with Schwartz earlier but those talks seemed to have been tabled as the Eagles' season went south in 2020. At 4-10-1 Philadelphia finishes up on Sunday night against a 6-9 Washington Football Team that would earn the NFC East crown with a win.

Since winning Super Bowl LII against Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots, Pederson and the Eagles are just 23-26-1, a number which includes winning one of three postseason games after the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The setup and communication of the football operations department has been a frequent source of speculation as well but Pederson claimed his relationship with general manager Howie Roseman remains strong.

"We continue to, even through this pandemic, when we're out of the building, having to do things virtually, still maintaining that relationship and growing that relationship," Pederson said when asked about his relationship with Roseman.

"I think it's so important that a head coach/GM combination can be on the same page in a lot of things. Not necessarily we have to agree on a lot of things, but we walk out of the room convinced that the decisions we make are the right decisions we make for the football team. That's been I think the thing with he and I is the best thing in the last five years."

As for his offensive coaching staff. Pederson was forced to fire Mike Groh after the 2019 season and there were a lot of moving parts from there with the elevation of Press Taylor to passing game coordinator and the additions of senior offensive Rich Scangarello, senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, and passing game analyst Andrew Breiner.

The regression and ultimate benching of quarterback Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts saw Pederson give up playcalling for a short period of time to Taylor.

Pederson, though, noted he wanted a cental "voice" when it comes to the messaging moving forward and that voice will be his own.

"At the end of the day I want to make sure there's one voice, and that's my voice, that's heard offensively and nobody else's," Pederson stated. "That's the part that I've got to get across to the staff, and I have done that. I want to make sure that there's one voice talking to the quarterbacks, whoever is in this room. Press has been in that room, Andrew Breiner has been in that room. "They're speaking the same language, we're all on the same page. I think that's very important at every position.

"As the season ends this weekend for us, it will be evaluated moving forward."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

