Doug Pederson Listening, Learning from Players

Doug Pederson is all ears.

The Eagles coach has always been that way and is a big reason why he is considered a players’ coach.

He listens, whether that’s because he played in the NFL for 10 years and in 100 games as mostly a backup quarterback or just because of the person he – probably both - listening matters, and it matters even more now with what is going on in society.

“The first thing I wanted to do is listen, listen to my players, listen to the guys that have feelings, have strong beliefs, and I want to understand everything that I can,” said Pederson during a Tuesday videoconference call.

“A lot of it is personal, for me, just hearing from the players - and I don't want to get into a bunch of dialogue that way, but me just understanding more and more about what these players go through on a daily basis and what the black community, the African American community go through on a daily basis. And we are seeing it more and more, not only with sports but obviously in our communities.”

Pederson readily admitted to his team during a recent team meeting that he wants to learn, that he grew up in a different happenstance than others, especially from those in the African American community.

“I came from a world that didn't understand that,” said the coach. “And so, for me as an adult, I want to also be able to take the information and teach my own boys, for those of you that know my three sons.

“I love all our players, coaches, and that for me is what I've taken away is just the understanding and knowledge what have these guys go through on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, with the NFL hoping to start its 2020 season on time, many players have said they will resume kneeling or demonstrating in some peaceful manner during the playing of the National Anthem.

Already, the same people who protested against those protests when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling four years ago and was supported by other players on various teams kneeling or raising a fist to the sky, are saying that it is disrespectful to what the flag means.

One of those anti-kneeling voices is President Donald Trump, who originally called the players doing it “sons of bitches” and should be fired for it.

Trump remains steadfast in his belief that the flag should be honored by everyone standing.

Pederson was asked what stance he would take should some on his team kneel.

“You're hearing a lot about it more and more, but one of the things as a head football coach that we are going to continue to do is have discussions in every area, not only with social injustice but the anthem, with anything that comes up,” said Pederson. “And that's one of the things that I think going into my fifth year with this football team, we have been able to have dialogue and conversation.”

Pederson wasn’t ready to say he will kneel with his players or coaches, should that be the tact his team chooses to take.

“Nothing has been determined,” said the coach. “I understand that players - and I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something because it's part of - we have to fix the whys.

“It's part of the whys and trying to understand our players, and we support our players. I support our players. But we are going to have these conversations I know once we get into camp.”