Doug Pederson said he Feels Great After Positive Test for COVID-19

Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not want to speculate on how he got contracted the coronavirus but wanted to make it clear that he feels fine when he talked to reporters during a videoconference call on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he informed his team during a Sunday night meeting that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know this virus affects people differently,” said Pederson. “I’m very respectful and mindful of that. I also want everyone to know that I feel great, energy is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever.

“I’m very fortunate because I do know and understand that this virus attacks people a little bit differently. I’ve been in great communication, constant communication not only with our medical team and doctors but also with my staff and the team itself.”

While Pederson did not reveal where he believes he contracted the virus, he said he still feels safe within the walls of the team’s training facility, the NovaCare Complex, in South Philadelphia.

“Respectfully, I'm going to say this one time, and I'm going to leave it at that,” he said. “It's something that I don't necessarily want to comment on for myself or speculate on for anyone else.

“I'm just going to reiterate the fact that I feel very good about the safety of our building and the protocols that we have in place. That's one thing that I do know and going through this has reinforced that for me at this time.”

Pederson has turned over the day-to-day running of the team to his assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley.

However, the coach said he will still have a heavy hand in the operation of the team from a virtual standpoint.

There is no real football practice permitted until Aug. 12 when helmets can go on. The pads can't go on until Aug. 17 and if Pederson remains asymptomatic and clears two PCR tests he may miss much of consequence.

“I do everything I can virtually,” he said. “I just finished up a bunch of player meetings, group meetings this morning already. Guys are getting ready for a walk-through on the field and yeah, Duce being the assistant head coach, he just assumes my role, the day-to-day activities in the building.

“He and I talk every single morning. I give him, through communication with him, give him sort of my thoughts on where I'm leading and what I'm thinking, and then he carries that message forward. He's done a great job so far and will continue that going forward.”

Pederson would not speculate on a timetable to return, but he is asymptomatic, and NFL guidelines say that an employee exhibiting no symptoms of the virus can return in five days as long as he is able to pass to PCR tests.

Until then, he said he is self-quarantining at his South Jersey home and staying away from family members.

Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor was also sent home by the Eagles because he had been working closely with Pederson in the days prior to the head coach testing positive. Taylor has tested negative for the virus, so far.

Pederson indicated that he would use his positive test as a teaching moment for his players, who must be safe away from the facility in hopes of staying virus-free.

The coach said the players are working 12-hour days with an 11 p.m. curfew at the hotel and that veteran players who have homes in the area have been given the option of staying there rather than the hotel they use at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard.

“There's not a lot of time at the end of the day,” said Pederson. “Once they leave the building, they are on their own and it's up to me and my staff and our trainers and doctors to educate them on the protocols outside of the building.

“This is just a great time for me to be - I think to be kind of an ambassador, to be a leader, to really educate our team on how to protect ourselves outside the building.”

Despite the positive test, Pederson remains optimistic that there will be a season this fall.

“My confidence hasn't changed at all,” he said. “I'm extremely optimistic. I feel like we're going to play; I'm confident that we are going to play. It's unfortunate. Like I told my team (Sunday) night, this virus, it holds no prejudices, right. It doesn't matter. It can affect anyone of us.

“I'm looking forward. It's full steam ahead for me. I'm itching to get back in the building at some point and be around our players and get these guys ready for a season.”

