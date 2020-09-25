Doug Pederson Settles on Guards, Rules out Jeffery, Cox a Game-Day Decision

Alshon Jeffery was a limited participant in practice on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said that despite the excitement over the veteran receiver finally being able to put on pads and catch some footballs with his teammates, Jeffery won’t play against the Bengals on Sunday.

The coach wasn’t ready to give up on the availability of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, though. Cox hasn’t practiced all week as the team manages him through an oblique injury.

“He’s going to try to get some work in (Friday), see where he’s at physically, see if he can go,” said Pederson. “We’ll see where he is at the end of (Friday), tomorrow (Saturday), obviously another workday, then make the decision on game day with him.”

It would appear a decision has been made on the offensive line, and it appears that Nate Herbig will move from right guard, where he just made his first two NFL starts, to left guard to fill in for injured Isaac Seumalo. Matt Pryor will step in at right guard for Herbig.

Pederson talked about why two positions will be impacted rather than just keeping Herbig at RG and putting Pryor on the left side.

“The number one thing is Matt Pryor for us has played right guard specifically for us, said the coach. “He played there last year, played next to Lane (Johnson) last year and he feels comfortable there. Nate’s been the guy we’ve been able to use in a couple of spots.

“He can also play center if need be, so he’s the one we feel more comfortable in right now being able to move him to the left side. Both the guys have handled it extremely well, but the main reason is Matt Pryor is more comfortable and played the right guard position more.”

As for Jeffery and his repaired foot from last season’s Lisfranc surgery, it could still be a couple of weeks before he is ready.

“It was great to get Alshon on the practice field and in some individual routes in our on-air period, said Pederson. “We were able to throw with him and just beginning to incorporate him back into a full practice schedule. I’m optimistic moving forward in the next couple weeks possibly, but it depends on how he recovers (Friday).

“…I’m excited. We have a little bit of time. I don’t want to push him, but at the same time it was good to see him get some work in with Carson.”

The Eagles are down one receiver with rookie Jalen Reagor having surgery on his left thumb to repair a UCL tear on Thursday. Reagor is expected to miss six weeks at a minimum.

Pederson said the team will have to “lean a little bit” more on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with Reagor out. The coach wasn’t asked on Friday whether or not the plan to manage DeSean Jackson’s snaps will be discarded without Reagor.

As for JJAW, Pederson said, “I’ve always been confident in J.J. What I like about J.J is he is a player that we can use in multiple positions. He knows outside, he knows inside, smart guy and someone we’re going to have to lean on a little bit in these next couple of games.”

Now would certainly be a good time to see if the offseason rigorous workout regimen Arcega-Whiteside said he implemented during the offseason will pay off. JJAW was needed as a rookie last year when injuries struck late in the season at the receiver position, but the second-round pick wasn’t up to the challenge.

Arcega-Whiteside does not have a catch in two games this year and he has been targeted just twice.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.