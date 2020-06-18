EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Sounds Alarm on NFL Season

Ed Kracz

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced on CNN Thursday that he sees it being “very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

Right now, the NFL is planning on just doing that. The league is also preparing for training camps to open next month.

There will be guidelines, but will they go far enough to make players feel safe?

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this season.”

Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, is a key member of the White House task force on the virus.

A bubble situation, similar to the one the NBA will attempt, doesn’t seem feasible with a roster of 90 players, then 53 on the roster once it is trimmed at the end of August.

That is why there are rumblings the NFL could be considering reducing the number of players from 90 to an unknown figure as of now. In conjunction with that, the league would allow teams to keep as many as 16 players on the practice squad knowing that there will be players who test positive for the coronavirus once the ramp-up period begins and even beyond, perhaps into the season.

The NFLPA would have to be on board with this and while it may be nice in their eyes that the practice squad has increased but the preseason rosters have been sliced from 90. The cut from 90 even before training camps open would likely not be very severe if the Players Association were to be on board with the move.

The expansion to 16 practice squad players sounds like a good plan, and the Eagles would be happy with that considering the great success with practice squad players who have been elevated to the roster in recent years.

Look no further than 2019, when Boston Scott, Greg Ward, and Josh Perkins all were promoted at various points in the season and contributed mightily to the Eagles’ second NFC East title in three years.

The NFL is not only trying to determine proper guidelines to make training camps and an on-time season happen, they are trying to figure out contingency plans knowing that there will likely be positive COVID-19 tests to players as things ramp up and proceed into fall.

Another plan being looked at is reducing preseason games from four to two.

In response to Fauci’s comments, the NFL’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills released a statement that read:

“We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem.

“Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”

There is still time to study and implement, but that time is dwindling as June reaches is midpoint.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Rookie Jalen Hurts Aces Virtual Classes

The quarterback, taken in the second round of the draft, will ultimately be judged by what he does on the football field

John McMullen

Consistency Pushed this TE to Top of No. 87 Class

You can argue who the best TE in Eagles history is but the most reliable and well-rounded is Brent Celek, who earns the top spot in our rankings of jersey No. 87

John McMullen

Brandon Brooks Reveals More; Eagles May Turn To Matt Pryor

The Eagles' right guard took to Twitter to explain how he tore his Achilles while Pryor talked to Eagles podcast about how his limited snaps helped him in 2019

Ed Kracz

Did Doug Pederson Raise a Red Flag with Jalen Reagor?

The Eagles' troubling inability to get young receivers up to speed quickly in the modern environment might be rearing its ugly head again

John McMullen

Doug Pederson Listening, Learning from Players

Eagles head coach will support his players and staff should they choose to protest in whatever way they choose this season, but conversations about what it will look like remain ongoing

Ed Kracz

Eagles Missed Out on Adding Veteran RB

The move left the Eagles a bit short-handed at the RB position

John McMullen

Three Tight Ends Were the Best to Wear No. 88 for Eagles

Keith Jackson gets the top spot in the rankings after four terrific seasons in Philly, including a rookie of the year award in 1988

Ed Kracz

Doug Pederson Eliminates any Lingering Doubt about Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles head coach said his veteran WR will be on the field when he is healthy and Jeffery has been helpful in helping the young receivers in the virtual program

Ed Kracz

by

really12

Doug Pederson Will Embrace New Normal of COVID-19 World

With a preseason roster of 90 players, the Eagles may have to split up the team and have some practice at Lincoln Financial Field in order to adhere to safety guidelines

John McMullen

Hearts Sink for Brandon Brooks as Heads Turn Toward Matt Pryor

The fickle nature of pro football reared its ugly head when Brandon Brooks suffered another torn Achilles, this one on the left side.

John McMullen