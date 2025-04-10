Draft Expert Has Big-Time Talent Slipping To Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need on the edge after losing Josh Sweat this offseason and the upcoming National Football League Draft could help.
Philadelphia obviously signed Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, but adding a young guy on a cheap, rookie deal seems like a necessity as well. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. shared his latest mock draft and predicted that James Pearce Jr out of Tennessee will slip to No. 32 and land with the Eagles.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles," Kiper Jr. said. "James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee. The defending Super Bowl champs lost some key parts of their defense in free agency, including edge rusher Josh Sweat. Being able to get after the quarterback is important for Vic Fangio's defense, and there's a glaring void now on the edge.
"There are mixed opinions around the league on whether Pearce is a first-rounder, but he has the traits to develop into a speedy disruptor in the right system. He had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and ranked second in the nation in pressure rate last season (19.0 percent)."
If this were to happen, it would just make Howie Roseman look better than he already does. ESPN has Pearce has the No. 4 EDGE in this class and No. 16 overall prospect. If he slips down the draft this far, it would be an easy pick for the Eagles.
He racked up 19.5 sacks throughout his three year college career. Could his next sack come as a member of the Eagles?
