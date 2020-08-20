Duce Staley's 'Notebook of Secrets' Grows with Interim Stint

PHILADELPHIA - As interim stints go, Duce Staley's was as short as it gets, essentially 10 days and his boss, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, was there the whole time checking in virtually from his self-quarantine in South Jersey.

Staley, the assistant head coach and running backs coach who also runs Pederson's developmental program during the season, was thrilled to get the opportunity to lead an NFL team even if the training wheels were on and the bumpers were up on the lane.

Pederson was able to run the meetings virtually from home but on the NovaCare Complex's three practice fields, Staley was running the show.

"I took a lot from it," said Staley prior to Wednesday's practice. “I tell you, it was exciting for me because, of course, playing here in this great city and coming back coaching and being able to be the head coach for those 10 days.

"... I can't say enough about it. The organization trusted me to be in that role to lead the team and that was awesome."

The experience should serve Staley well in the coming years as he attempts to climb the ladder and ultimately get the big chair full-time.

“I learned the three L’s, and the three L’s, are listen, learn and lead," said Staley. "That’s what I got from that awesome experience."

While COVID-19 protocols seem to be working well around the NFL right now, the air of uncertainty over the 2020 season continues and Staley and the rest of the coaching staff are now aware the next-man-up mentality also applies to them.

“One of the things we talk about as coaches and you guys have seen it with the players over the last couple years when one of our star players goes down, it’s the next-man-up mentality," said Staley. "Well, Doug will tell you, it’s the next-man-up mentality this year dealing with the pandemic as coaches, also.

"So when Doug was out of the building, he trusted me to step right in and take over and continue to deliver our message as a team and continue to deliver his message.

"It was awesome. I’ve learned a lot."

Running back Corey Clement, who took first-team reps Wednesday while Miles Sanders and Boston Scott were sidelined with lower-body injuries, gave Staley a strong endorsement.

“Duce Staley did a great job of making sure the team stayed together realizing that we still have the end (game) and that’s to win the Super Bowl regardless of whether Doug is in the building or not," said Clement. "Duce definitely got my vote for a future head coach.”

Scott was also impressed.

"I think he did a great job," said Scott earlier in the week. "He's a players' coach. Same goes for coach Doug P., there wasn’t any dropoff. There wasn't any different. Things continue to go as scheduled.

"... Duce did his thing, did what he was supposed to do. He motivated us. He has great things to say, snippets of wisdom. That's just the type of man he is. He has that fire in his eyes. He did a great job."

Some of those snippets are now likely in a little notebook that Staley says "some secrets in it."

Secrets that have Staley on the road to becoming an NFL head coach sooner rather than later.

