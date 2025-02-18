Eagles $10 Million Free Agent Star Linked To Cardinals
With free agency kicking off in just about one month, speculation already has started to pick up about where the top pending free agents could go.
This is where the Philadelphia Eagles will come into the mix. Surely, there will be players who want to join the reigning Super Bowl champions. But, the Eagles also have free agents of their own who could end up playing elsewhere.
Eagles Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat is going to be one of the best pass rushers on the open market and ESPN's Matt Bowen called the Arizona Cardinals the best fit for him.
"No. 7. Josh Sweat, EDGE," Bowen said. "Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals coach John Gannon worked with Sweat in Philly, so he knows what he'd be getting in the 6-5, 265-pound edge rusher. Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures in the regular season, and he took over at times in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win, recording 2.5 sacks. Sweat would add much-needed pass-rushing juice to Gannon's defense, using his speed-to-power to get to the QB."
Sweat had eight sacks in the regular season and then had probably the best game of his life in the Super Bowl. Sweat had 2.5 sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs and is just 27 years old. Someone is going to pay him a lot of money after making $10 million in 2024 and the Cardinals desperately need defensive help. They were tied to different high-end defensive players all throughout the 2024 season. Don't be shocked if they are aggressive this offseason and overpay for someone like Sweat.
