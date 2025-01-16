Eagles $10 Million Star Predicted To Choose Surprise Team In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be interesting to watch once the offseason gets here.
Philadelphia has a handful of intriguing players heading toward free agency. One player who is going to be worth watching is 27-year-old Pro Bowler Josh Sweat. He logged eight sacks in 2024 with the Eagles and clearly played himself into a very solid contract.
He had a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2024 season and is projected to land a three-year, $45 million deal by Spotrac. He's an important piece to the best defense in football. The Eagles absolutely should try to bring him back.
ESPN's Ben Solak predicted that he will end up signing with the Arizona Cardinals, though, in his "big prediction for the offseason.
"Big prediction for the offseason: In the third year of the Jonathan Gannon-Monti Ossenfort era, a playoff berth is desperately needed, so the Cardinals will start getting aggressive with their cap space," Solak said. "They will add both Josh Sweat, an old friend of Gannon's from his Eagles days, and Osa Odighizuwa to a defensive line sorely in need of immediate contributors."
Arizona is a team that certainly could use an upgrade on defense and Sweat will be one of the most intriguing players to watch once free agency opens up. There's still a few months to go until then and the Eagles shouldn't be thinking of it yet. All the Eagles should be thinking about right now is taking down the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
