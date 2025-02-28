Eagles $10 Million Star Predicted To Leave Philly After 7 Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have been fortunate to have EDGE Josh Sweat as a member of the organization for the last seven seasons.
He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 National Football League Draft by the Eagles and has been a key piece of the defense ever since. Sweat has been a Pro Bowler and has racked up 33 sacks over the last four years.
Sweat was massive in the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs and had 2.5 sacks in the contest. Now, he's heading to free agency at just 27 years old and is going to get paid well. As great as it would be to have him back, it seems like he may end up being too expensive after making $10 million in 2024. Anything could happen and free agency isn't even here yet, but there has been plenty of speculation about him going elsewhere.
Where could he go, though? The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicted that he will end up signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
"EDGE Josh Sweat signs with Cardinals," Iyer said. "Sweat had his big Super Bowl performance to stamp his Eagles tenure with a ring, now he should look to cash in. Reuniting with Jonathan Gannon for a pressure-needy Cardinals team makes sense."
Arizona is a team that has been linked to a handful of pass rushers over the last few years. Even Sweat has been linked to the Cardinals before this prediction. No matter what happens, at least he will always be an Eagles champion.
