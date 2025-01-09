Eagles $10 Million Star Projected To Be Eyed By Cardinals
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to bring Josh Sweat back in 2025?
Sweat is a 27-year-old Pro Bowler who has been a key piece for the Eagles' defense over the last seven seasons. He was great this season for the Eagles. Sweat appeared in 16 games with Philadelphia and had eight sacks in the regular season in his final year before free agency.
The 27-year-old is on a one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia and will be one of the best free agents available. Bleacher Reports Kristopher Knox ranked Sweat as the 13th-best free agent who will hit the open market and floated the Arizona Cardinals as a fit.
"Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat should have a broader market than Khalil Mack this offseason because he won't turn 28 until March," Knox said. "While Sweat has only reached double-digit sacks once in his career (2022), he was Philly's most productive pass-rusher this season and was more disruptive than raw statistics might indicate. Sweat finished the regular season with eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He should draw interest from both contenders and rebuilding teams looking to bolster their pass rush.
"The Cardinals would be a sensible destination for a few reasons. For one, Arizona logged 41 sacks in 2024 but didn't have a single-player record more than five. The Cardinals also have $85.3 million in projected 2025 cap space. Head coach Jonathan Gannon coached Sweat as Philly's defensive coordinator for two seasons before taking the Arizona job...Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens."
Keep an eye on him this upcoming offseason after the playoffs.
