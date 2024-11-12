Eagles $1M Veteran Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly To Join Falcons
There's plenty of football to play in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
We are past the midway point of the season, but there still is a lot of time left in the campaign. While this is the case, free agency has already started being speculated about. At this point, there is no way to predict where a player will sign months from now, but it is fun to think about.
Each week, Bleacher Report's scouting department makes free agent predictions for this upcoming offseason based on the team's current weaknesses. Because of this, Bleacher Report predicted that lineman Nick Gates will land with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: IOL Nick Gates, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "Starting center Drew Dalman's contract is about to expire and Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy are also impending free agents, so the Falcons will likely be looking for some interior offensive line help this offseason.
"The problem is the organization is currently projected to have just under $11.6 million of cap space available in free agency, per Over The Cap. So, the organization will need to target cheaper veterans on the open market. Gates would be a good pickup since he has experience playing four out of five offensive line positions."
Gates is a six-year National Football League veteran making just over $1 million this year. Any team looking to bolster their offensive line could make sense for him because he has plenty of experience and is cheap.
