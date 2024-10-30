Eagles $2 Million CB Called 'Tradable Asset' For Philly Before Deadline
There will be plenty of trades ahead of the upcoming Nov. 5 trade deadline.
There have already been some trades made across the National Football League. It sounds like there will be even more coming, with speculation and rumors picking up across the league. Could there be any moves involving the Philadelphia Eagles soon?
Maybe, but possibly not a blockbuster shakeup at this point.
The Eagles don't have any massive holes and have looked great lately. If it's not broken, maybe it's not worth changing things. The Eagles have some high hopes for the season. If they do decide to make a move, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank listed veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox among possible "tradable assets."
"The Eagles already traded a 3rd-round pick to Washington back in August for receiver Jahan Dotson, who has all of six catches for 35 yards in seven games," Frank said. "That leaves them with their own 1st- and 2nd-round picks in 2025, along with a 3rd-round pick – either their own or the one they got from the Dolphins during the draft in April (the better one goes to Washington in the Dotson deal), as well as a 4th-round pick and three 5th-round picks. Not a ton to work with there.
"The Eagles don’t have a lot of tradable assets, but someone like Avonte Maddox might appeal to a team desperate for secondary help. And James Bradberry is still an Eagle too, last time we checked."
Maddox's role with the Eagles has changed, with Cooper DeJean taking over the starting job. If a team is looking for a boost for the secondary, maybe Maddox could be an option for a late-round draft pick.
