Eagles $2 Million Vet Listed Among Team's Top Trade Candidates
There could be some changes to the Philadelphia Eagles over the next week, although it would be surprising to see a seismic move.
Philadelphia already has a very well-built roster. This is a team that could make a run in the playoffs later this season. Philadelphia doesn't have any glaring holes, although it could use a boost on the edge. Every contender could use some pass rush help so the Eagles are no different.
It's worth watching the Eagles as we approach the Nov. 5 trade deadline. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles add a little more depth. It also wouldn't be surprising to see a few veterans playing elsewhere.
One player who was listed as a possible trade candidate is veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox by FanSided's Jovan Alford.
"Sticking with the Eagles’ secondary, Avonte Maddox could be a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline," Alford said. Maddox’s playing time has decreased with the emergence of rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. The Eagles cut Maddox earlier in the offseason, which cleared $1.95 million of cap space. However, Philadelphia brought the veteran cornerback back, re-signing him to a one-year, $2 million deal. Heading into Week 8, Maddox had 12 combined tackles and four pass deflections across six games.
"Through the first four games of the regular season, the veteran defensive back played at least 90 percent of defensive snaps in three games. However, in Weeks 6 and 7, Maddox saw his defensive snaps go down to 4 and 17 percent. The Eagles already have an abundance of secondary depth on the active roster and practice squad, so they could move Maddox by the deadline."
Maddox has been with the Eagles since 2018 but could his days with the team be numbered?
