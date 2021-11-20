Eagles' 2018 Draft Class Could Be Lynchpin to Another Super Bowl Run

The last two time the Eagles had such a bountiful draft haul - in 2002 and 2012 - a Super Bowl run wasn't too far behind

The Eagles have had some solid 1-2 punches in draft dating back to the start of the century.

Jeremy Maclin and LeSean McCoy came in the first and second rounds, respectively, in 2009.

Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz in 2013 was a solid 1-2.

DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson from last spring’s draft are trending in the solid 1-2 punch direction, too.

But a 1-2-3-4 punch?

It happened in 2002 with Lito Shepard, Michael Lewis, Sheldon Brown, and Brian Westbrook all coming back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

In 2012, it was Fletcher Cox, Mychal Kendricks, Vinny Curry, and Nick Foles.

Now, it’s happening again with the 2018 class, which includes Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and Jordan Mailata. Only Matt Pryor interrupted the four picks from coming consecutively. He came in the sixth round, after Sweat, and before Mailata.

Point is, drafts like the one GM Howie Roseman orchestrated in 2018 don’t come along often.

It was a small class, but Roseman nailed it.

And coming out of a 2017 draft whose class has all been all disbanded now, with the exception of Derek Barnett, who will likely be playing his final handful of games with the Eagles, he needed to nail it.

That 2018 class is now a big part of the foundation the Eagles are piecing together, with Maddox the latest to get a contract extension, just 24 hours after Goedert got his. And, on back-to-back weekends in September, it was Mailata and Sweat.

One class does not lead to a Super Bowl, but there are pieces that came in the three following drafts that have begun to build.

Players such as possibly Miles Sanders (2019) and Jalen Hurts, Davion Taylor, Jack Driscoll, and Quez Watkins (2020).

Some key pieces that came last spring could be Smith, Dickerson, Milton Williams, and Kenny Gainwell.

There is talent in Philadelphia, and it is being developed.

More will arrive in the spring of 2022, with 10 more picks, including at least two first-rounders and probably three.

It has been proven that one knockout draft class with a sprinkling of talent in the previous year or two, and/or a couple of years after can be a Super Bowl formula for the Eagles. That talent can even arrive via the draft or some solid free agent signings.

The organization followed up the 2002 group by adding Terrell Owens in free agency. In 1999, they drafted their QB of the future, Donovan McNabb, and developed him.

The 2004 season ended with a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles’ 2012 group joined Jason Kelce (2011) and Brandon Graham (2010) then added Johnson and Ertz (2013), Carson Wentz and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (2016), and Barnett (2017). Free-agent pickups Nigel Bradham and LeGarrette Blount, among others, were also onboarded.

That led to the Super Bowl title in 2017.

Perhaps the class of 2018 will kickstart another run.

Perhaps Roseman can be trusted to conduct the 2022 draft, after all.

Perhaps this Eagles team may not be as far away from another Super Bowl run as some may think.

