Eagles 2024 Playoff Picture Before Week 13 Game Vs. Ravens
The Philadelphia Eagles control their own destiny.
Philadelphia is set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon on the road and it will be one of the team's tougher tests of the regular season. The Eagles are 9-2 on the season and the Ravens are 8-4 on the campaign.
There's a chance that both of these two teams could make deep runs in the playoffs and maybe this won't be their only matchup of the season. Both could use a win on Sunday for playoff positioning, though.
Philadelphia currently is the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the Detroit Lions. Detroit took down the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving to move to 11-1 on the season. The Eagles need a win against the Ravens to stay within range of the Lions.
Baltimore currently is the No. 5 seed in the AFC and needs a win against Philadelphia to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers and stay within striking distance of the top spot in the AFC North.
Both of these two teams should be in the playoffs by the time the regular season ends. The NFL Playoff Picture currently has the Eagles with over a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs no matter how Sunday's game plays out.
Baltimore currently has a 97 percent chance of making the playoffs with a loss and over a 99 percent chance of earning a postseason spot with a win over Philadelphia.
