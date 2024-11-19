Eagles 2024 Playoff Picture Through Week 11 After Win Vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles are exactly in the position they hoped to be in right now.
Philadelphia struggled early on due to injuries and was 2-2 through four games. The Eagles entered the Week 5 bye week with a lot of question marks and have completely answered them all. Philadelphia has won its last six games and now has an impressive 8-2 record.
Everything is trending in the right direction for the Eagles and they sit in first place in the NFC East after taking down the Washington Commanders last week. If the season were to end today, the Eagles would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the postseason. The NFL Playoff Picture currently has the Eagles with are 97 percent chance of making the postseason.
It would be an absolute shock if the Eagles were to miss the playoffs. Philadelphia has a chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the conference if they can catch the Detroit Lions. Detroit currently has a 9-1 record and is just one game ahead of the the Eagles.
Things certainly are looking up for the Eagles and seem to be in a better place than they were in last year. Detroit and Philadelphia won't face off in the regular season, but both look like real Super Bowl contenders and clearly are the top two teams in the conference.
If things continue the way they have been going, don't be shocked if the Eagles and Lions face off later in the year with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
