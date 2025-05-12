Eagles 2025 Schedule: 13 Opponents After Cowboys
We have gotten a small glimpse into what the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season will look like.
It was shared on Monday that the Eagles will begin the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday Night Football against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on September 4th at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles will hang their Super Bowl LIX banner and kick off their title defense with a tough matchup right away. The 2025 season already has the makings of another big campaign in Philadelphia but we won't know the complete schedule until later in the week when the NFL makes the complete announcement on May 14th.
We know about the first Cowboys game already, but what's next?
The schedule isn't out, but Philadelphia's complete list of opponents is. The Eagles will play eight games at home in 2025 and nine games on the road. Of the eight home game, the Eagles will face off against the Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Eagles will face off against the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Buffalo Bills on the road.
Philadelphia's schedule consists of two games each against the other members of the NFC East, one game against each member of the NFC North, one game against each member of the AFC West, and the games against the 2024 first-place finisher in the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), NFC West (Los Angeles Rams), and the AFC East (Buffalo Bills).