Eagles 22-Year-Old Named 'Most Surprising Pick'
The Philadelphia Eagles had yet another great NFL Draft on paper.
Philadelphia began its 2025 National Football League Draft class by selecting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. From there on, the Eagles selected safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas, defensive tackle Ty Robinson out of Nebraska, cornerback Mac McWilliams out of UCF, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., center Drew Kendall, quarterback Kyle McCord out of Syracuse, offensive tackle Myles Hinton out of Michigan, offensive tackle Cameron Williams out of Texas, and EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland out Virginia Tech.
The Eagles have graded out well over the last few days thanks to their performance in the draft. A few moves have stood out, though. For example, The Athletic's Brooks Kubena called the selection of McCord the team's "most surprising pick."
"Most Surprising Pick" Kubena said. "That the Eagles spent a Day 3 pick on a Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord isn’t altogether surprising. But sixth-round picks only have to be nominally interesting to raise eyebrows. The Eagles historically value depth in the room, which took a hit after they traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns. That trade partly netted Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has struggled in two seasons (1 TD, 10 INTs). Adding competition behind Tanner McKee, Philadelphia’s clear QB2, strengthens the room.
"McCord’s selection at No. 181 befits the role he’s entering. The Eagles drafted McKee at No. 188 in 2023. Consider McCord another addition to the “quarterback factory” — a term Roseman coined (however controversially) after spending a second-round pick on Jalen Hurts in 2020 with Carson Wentz still under contract. These days, the pecking order is clear. Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl LIX MVP."
More NFL: Eagles NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Quick Grades, Three Slam Dunks