Eagles 25-Year-Old Could Be On ‘Hot Seat’ In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent on the roster and are eventually gonna have to make some tough decisions.
The position group that has been talked about the most has been safety. Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson, just drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and has a handful of guys on the roster already.
It’s gonna be interesting to see how the team handles the position throughout the rest of the offseason, especially because All-Pro Justin Simmons is available in free agency and made it clear that he is interested in joining the Eagles.
Who will actually end up making the team? That’s for the roster battles in camp to decide. FanSided's Jake Beckman weighed in and suggested that Sydney Brown is someone who could be on the "hot seat."
"The guys on the hot seat are Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, and Lewis Cine," Now, chances are that at least two of those guys will make it onto the 53-man roster, but there is currently a four-man race for a starting spot. It feels like Sydney Brown should be the front runner for the job. The Eagles drafted him with the third pick in the third round of the 2023 draft. They clearly like the guy.
"Unfortunately, he was a no-show last year. Maybe it was because he was still rehabbing the ACL that he tore at the end of the 2023 season, or maybe it’s just because he’s not a good fit in the Fangio defense. Sean Desai was the defensive coordinator when he was drafted, not Fangio."
That seems a tad aggressive at this point, but again, that’s for the roster battles to decide later on.
