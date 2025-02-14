Eagles 25-Year-Old Projected To Land $40 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles had a lot go right for them in 2024.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and clearly used that as motivation last offseason. The Eagles went out and made a flurry of signings including players like Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton among others. Pretty much every move the Eagles made turned out perfectly for the team.
Baun and Becton both were inexpensive but looked like stars for the team. Baun was named to the first-team All-Pro and Becton was a key piece for the best offensive line in football. Barkley obviously was a star and racked up over 2,000 rushing yards.
Becton is going to be someone that is intriguing to watch this offseason. He's just 25 years old and clearly showed that he can play at a high level. The Eagles should do everything possible to keep him, but there will surely be interest in him in free agency next month. Becton should cash in and Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $40 million across four years.
If that type of deal is possible, it's one the Eagles should be all over. The Eagles clearly had the best offensive line in football this year and Becton was a big reason why. If they could bring him back at roughly $10 million per year, that's pretty fair. There will be other options available, like Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith, who will be much more expensive. That's a pretty fair price for a top-tier offensive lineman.
