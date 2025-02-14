Eagles 25-Year-Old Super Bowl Star Takes Stance On Future
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to celebrate right now.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last weekend for the team's second Super Bowl win in team history. The Eagles are rightfully celebrating their championship on Friday with a parade around the city.
Once the celebration ends, the Eagles are going to eventually have to make some decisions about this roster for the 2025 season and beyond. One player who will be a hot name on the open market this offseason will be 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams. He had the best season of his career in 2024 with five sacks and was even better in the postseason. His best game came in the Super Bowl where he logged two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Williams is going to be a free agent, but made it clear during the parade that his top choice would be to return to Philadelphia this offseason on CBS News Philadelphia in a clip shared by 94WIP SportsRadio.
"Oh year, for sure," Williams said when asked if Philadelphia is where he wants to be. "For sure. You see the type of team we've got. We feel confident that we will be able to do it again."
Williams will be a free agent and will get paid well. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $36 million over three years. The 33rd Team projected his value to be closer to $63 million over three years.
Will he be back?
