Eagles $27 Million Fan-Favorite Roasts Commanders After Big Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the perfect position right now.
Philadelphia is 8-2 on the season after taking down the rival Washington Commanders on Thursday night. That's certainly a different position than it was in earlier in the season. The Eagles were 2-2 heading into their bye week in Week 5 and have won six games since.
The Eagles firmly have the top spot in the NFC East now with the Commanders at 7-4 after losing on Thursday against Philadelphia.
Things are trending in the right direction for the Eagles, and it seems like the franchise has a very good chance of winning the division after taking down the Dallas Cowboys and Commanders in back-to-back weeks.
After the game, Eagles fan-favorite safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson roasted the Commanders.
"Washington. Respect y’all, but y’all know this (explicit) runs through us."
It's not the most aggressive roast of all time, but the Eagles fan-favorite certainly summed up what seems to be the case. The Commanders need a lot to go right in the second half of the season, and the Eagles need to struggle mightily for the position in the standings to flip now.
There's certainly still a chance the Commanders could win the division -- especially after the Eagles fell apart in the second half of the season last year -- but it does seem like it's Philadelphia's division to lose.
Philadelphia looked like the better team on Thursday and now clearly is in the driver's seat.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles All-Pro Comes To Jake Elliott's Defense After Brutal Night