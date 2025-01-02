Eagles $27 Million Starter Takes Subtle Jab After Pro Bowl Snub
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be well-represented in the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl Games.
Philadelphia currently has six players who were initially named Pro Bowlers. The six are running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, guard Landon Dickerson, tackle Lane Johnson, and center Cam Jurgens.
Although the Eagles have a handful of players already picked for the action, there are others who also were worthy. One player who certainly would've made sense as a Pro Bowler is safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
He has started all 16 games for the Eagles so far this season and has six interceptions, one touchdown, 12 passes defended, one forced fumble, 59 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. Gardner-Johnson certainly has been great for the Eagles this season. He took to social media with a subtle jab after failing to earn a Pro Bowl nod.
"Let the disrespect be as loud as the respect," Gardner-Johnson shared on social media.
The Eagles have the best defense in football and Garnder-Johnson's performance certainly has been a big reason why. The Eagles entered the season with a lot of questions at the safety position and Gardner-Johnson has answered them in his return to Philadelphia.
He spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions and returned in free agency this past offseason on a three-year, $27 million deal. Although he may not be a Pro Bowler, he will have a chance at a much better prize with the playoffs approaching for the Eagles.
