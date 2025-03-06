Eagles 27-Year-Old Projected To Land $72 Million Payday
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't wait around long to lock up one of the team's brightest stars from the 2024 season.
Zack Baun was heading to free agency but he was able to find common ground on a new three-year deal to stick around with the Philadelphia. It was a great idea by the Eagles to get out in front and land Baun on a new deal, but there are other members of the organization still heading to the open market.
Josh Sweat is just 27 years old and had eight sacks in the regular season for Philadelphia. He was a dominant presence for the Eagles in the postseason and he is a big reason why Philadelphia was able to win its second Super Bowl title in team history.
He's going to be a coveted free agent on the open market if Philadelphia doesn't give him a new deal before next week. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano projected that Sweat's market value could be worth as much as $72 million over four years.
"No. 3 Josh Sweat, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract Four years, $72 million. Age: 27. Sweat is one of the most underrated edge rushers in the NFL after piling up 43 sacks in seven seasons with the Eagles. It appeared his days were numbered in Philadelphia after the team signed Bryce Huff in the offseason, but Sweat continues to play at a high level, as evidenced by his eight sacks this season. There could be a bidding war for Sweat’s services."
That seems like a pretty fair price for one of the best pass rushers in this draft class. Unfortunately, that could end up coming from elsewhere, though.
