Eagles $38 Million All-Pro Urged To Leave For Fresh Start
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously aren’t going to look exactly the same by the time the 2025 National Football League season rolls around.
Philadelphia has plenty of players heading to free agency and it’s not financially feasible to bring everyone back. There are even guys currently under contract who may not be back. ESPN made a list of one player that could use a "change of scenery" from each team. Tim McManus had James Bradberry for the Eagles.
"DB James Bradberry IV," McManus said. "Bradberry, 31, has one year left on his three-year, $38 million contract but it would be no surprise if he and the Eagles parted ways. He lost the starting corner job following a down 2023 season and the subsequent drafting of rookie standouts Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
"Seeing the writing on the wall, Bradberry transitioned to safety this summer and made the 53-man roster, but he injured his leg in August and spent the season on injured reserve. The former All-Pro will look to reestablish himself in '25, likely with a new team."
This isn’t too shocking. There were rumors all last offseason that the Eagles could end up moving on from Bradberry. He shocked some by sticking around and initially earning a spot on the Eagles’ roster.
He suffered an injury and was forced to go on the Injured Reserve. Bradberry never took the field for the Eagles in 2024.
He was an All-Pro in 2022. The Eagles made a good move bringing Bradberry to town ahead of that campaign. He still has one season left on his three-year, $38 million deal. While this is the case, it seems fair to think that his time with the Eagles could be done.
