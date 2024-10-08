Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler Floated As Target For Falcons
The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Pro Bowler Devin White this past offseason but didn't get the return on investment they hoped.
White didn't appear in a game for the Eagles. He missed the team's Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil with an injury. After that, he was a healthy scratch at times and missed a game due to personal reasons.
Things didn't work out for White this season despite the fact that the Eagles could use a lift at linebacker. He was released by the team on Tuesday and now will hit the open market looking for a new opportunity.
It's unclear where he will land, but before he was released CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin called the Atlanta Falcons a possible landing spot in a trade.
"Atlanta Falcons," Benjamin said. "Acquire (linebacker) Devin White from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons could use depth in the middle with Troy Andersen hurt and Kaden Elliss better suited rushing the passer. And the boom-or-bust White has been the odd man out in Philly's linebacker corps."
Atlanta has shown that it isn't afraid to make a move. Things have worked out for the Falcons so far this season as they currently sit at 3-2 on the young season and hold the top spot in the NFC South.
White could use a fresh start after everything with Philadelphia ended poorly. Could he end up joining the Falcons?
