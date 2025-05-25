Eagles $51 Million Man Can Change The Narrative
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly have been talked about a lot this offseason.
Philadelphia has lost guys, added some talent, won the biggest debate of the offseason, and obviously are the reigning Super Bowl champion. There's a lot of expectations for the franchise heading into 2025.
One guy who hasn't gotten a lot of positive buzz but could be a sneaky big help in 2025 is defensive end Bryce Huff. This is a guy who has been in trade rumors throughout the offseason but hasn't been moved. After signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason, it seems unlikely that someone is going to trade for him now after a rough season and a ton of money on his deal.
Huff had just 2 1/2 sacks in 2024 after logging 10 sacks in 2023 with the New York Jets. This is a guy who just recently turned 27 years old and fans should be keeping a close eye on. With all of the losses of the offseason, there's room for Huff to compete for a bigger role with the team.
Clearly, he has talent. The Eagles' front office doesn't miss much and saw something in him last offseason. His role fluctuated with the Eagles last season and he didn't fit in well in Vic Fangio's defense. The Eagles committed a lot of cash to him so it wouldn't be shocking to see them try to get him right.
If there was a guy to bet on a comeback in 2025, it would be him.