Eagles $51 Million Star 'Expects' To Return Vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into one of their most important clashes of the season.
Philadelphia will face off against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on the road with a chance to improve its record to 7-2 on the year. The Eagles have looked like one of the best teams in football since their Week 5 bye week and there is a good chance that they could take down their rival on Sunday.
The Cowboys are expected to be without the services of star quarterback Dak Prescott as he deals with an injury. Dallas still has a lot of talent and shouldn't be taken lightly, but this should be a good opportunity for the Eagles.
Philadelphia should even get a key piece back on the field on Sunday. Defensive end Bryce Huff appeared in just 11 percent of the defensive snaps for Philadelphia last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a wrist injury but "expects" to return on Sunday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles (defensive end) Bryce Huff (wrist), who played only six snaps on Sunday and was limited for Wednesday’s practice, said he expects to play at Dallas on Sunday," McLane said.
This is a positive update for the pass rusher. He joined Philadelphia on a $51 million deal this past offseason, but things haven't necessarily worked out so far. It sounds like he will get back on the field on Sunday and hopefully will get back on track.
