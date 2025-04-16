Eagles $57 Million Star 'Available' For Right Price
One of the loudest secrets in recent weeks around the Philadelphia Eagles has been that tight end Dallas Goedert could be available for the right price.
Philadelphia hasn't made a move as of writing and there's always more rumors and speculation than actual moves made. There's certainly a chance that Goedert is playing for the Eagles when the 2025 season kicks off, but it does seem as though the chance of a trade is increasing as we approach the National Football League Draft.
Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni have both discussed Goedert at different times this offseason and although there has been plenty of praise, there hasn't been any commitment made. Goedert is entering the final year of his four-year, $57 million deal with Philadelphia.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz released a column on Wednesday with the latest news and nuggets that he's heard across the league and shared that Goedert has been "made available" for a move.
"(The Baltimore Ravens) have Isaiah Likely entering the final year of his rookie deal and poised to take over as TE1. The Ravens hold 11 draft picks this year, tied for the most in the league," Schultz said. "A similar scenario is unfolding in Philadelphia, where Dallas Goedert has been made available via trade. He's also in the final year of his contract with no guaranteed money.
"Goedert and (Mark Andrews) are both names to keep an eye on as potential trade candidates during draft weekend."
Goedert has had a great run with the Eagles and is one of the best tight ends in team history no matter what happens over the next few days.