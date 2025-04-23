Eagles $57 Million Star Has Potential Suitor In AFC
The Philadelphia Eagles are just one day away from adding at least one talented player into the mix, but could there be a subtract on the way as well?
Philadelphia star tight end Dallas Goedert is going to be one of, if not the most interesting player to watch on the trade block over the next few days. Buzz about a deal has only grown as we've gotten closer to the draft and it begins on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will run through the weekend and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles get rid of his contract for current or future draft picks.
Goedert has one year left on his four-year, $57 million deal.
This has been talked about at length. But, what hasn't been talked about as much is where he could go. ESPN's Dan Graziano shared on Wednesday that the Indianapolis Colts could be a landing spot for Goedert or Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews depending on how the NFL Draft goes.
"I'm curious to see how the first round affects potential veteran trade talks," Graziano said. "If the (Cincinnati Bengals) draft an edge rusher they love, does that make them more likely to honor Trey Hendrickson's trade request? Maybe get them to drop their demands and take a second-round pick for Hendrickson?
"Also, if the Colts or some other tight end-needy team misses out on the top guys at that position, that could make them more likely to pursue an available veteran such as Baltimore's Mark Andrews or Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert."
Most of the trade chatter involving Goedert has involved the draft. That doesn't mean for sure he will get moved this weekend, but we will at least get some sort of answer.
