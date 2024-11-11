Eagles $5M DT Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly In Favor Of Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some choices to make once the 2024 National Football League season comes to an end.
Philadelphia will have some key players hitting free agency and likely won't be able to bring everyone back. One player who certainly is making himself a lot of money is defensive tackle Milton Williams. The 25-year-old already has three sacks and 12 total tackles in nine games played.
He will be highly sought after this upcoming offseason. Bleacher Report's scouting department already predicted that he will end up signing with the New Orleans Saints.
"2025 Free Agency: DL Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "New Orleans could use some help at defensive tackle so signing the Louisiana Tech product in free agency should be on the front office's mind. Williams has played in more of a rotational role during his tenure in Philadelphia, but he's been having a good season as a pass-rusher so far in 2024.
"The 25-year-old ranked seventh among interior defenders with an 80.6 grade in that department from Pro Football Focus heading into this past weekend. Also, he's young and shouldn't break the bank on the open market, a good combination for a cash-strapped rebuilding team."
Williams was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft and has developed into an important piece of Philadelphia's defense. The Eagles don't need to be thinking of free agency quite yet, with plenty of time left this season. He will be someone to watch out for, though.
