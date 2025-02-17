Eagles $80 Million Star Takes Stance On Future After Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent on the roster and it's going to be interesting to see if they can make another run to the Super Bowl next year.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and there's no reason the team can't make another deep run next year. The Eagles have some important pieces heading to free agency, like Milton Williams, Zack Baun, and Josh Sweat, but the team has most of their top stars under contract for 2025.
There will be a good amount of continuity for the Eagles in 2025 and maybe Philadelphia could bring some of its free agents back.
It's going to be a long offseason, but one thing that is certain is that six-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson will be back in 2025. Some wondered if he could be nearing the end of his career, but Johnson made it very clear during the team's Super Bowl parade that he's not only looking forward to 2025, but "many more years to come."
"It has been nothing but love for these past 12 years and I'm looking for to many more years to come," Johnson said.
Johnson was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and has been everything the team could've hoped for. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champ with Philadelphia. He signed a four-year deal worth over $80 million with the team and is under contract for the next two years.
Although there could be changes on the way this offseason, it's nice to know that Johnson isn't going anywhere.
