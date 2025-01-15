Eagles $96 Million Star Called 'Potential Target' For Patriots
There has been a lot of odd speculation about Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown over the last few days.
The Eagles took down the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and are gearing up to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. While this is the case, there has been more chatter than expected over the fact that Brown was reading a book on the sidelines on the Wild Card Round.
It has led some to speculate that he's unhappy with Philadelphia. That seems like a pretty big stretch. But, some have wondered if he would be here next year. It seems like the most likely option after signing a three-year, $96 million deal. Everything with the book has been blown out of proportion.
If he were to leave this offseason -- which seems extremely unlikely -- plenty of teams likely would want him. CBS' Matt Geagan discussed the New England Patriots' offseason priorities and discussed possible options for the team to improve this offseason. He called Brown one of the team's "potential targets" on the trade market.
"And don't rule out the Patriots swinging a trade for a receiver, with DK Metcalf (66 receptions, 992 yards, five touchdowns for the Seahawks) and A.J. Brown (67 catches, 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns for the Eagles) potential targets," Geagan said. "(Mike Vrabel) drafted Brown (who grew up a Patriots fan) when he was in Tennessee, and could try to bring him to New England to give (Drake Maye) a true No. 1 receiver. The Patriots have the draft picks to pull off a deal."
There's been a lot of chatter about Brown and the Patriots in the past. With Vrabel in town, it's not hard to see why speculation has started back up.
