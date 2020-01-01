EagleMaven
Eagles Add a Running Back and a Receiver

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Two more season-ending injuries led to the Eagles signing two players this week as they prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks in a wildcard playoff game on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

One of them could even be considered a modern-day Rocky, maybe. Running back Elijah Holyfield was added to the roster just hours before 2019 ended. Holyfield is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion of the world Evander Holyfield.

The other player the Eagles added was Shelton Gibson, signing the receiver who they picked in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft just hours after 2020 began.

The roster spots opened when the Eagles had to put both Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks (shoulder) and reserve defensive end Daeshon Hall (ACL) on Injured Reserve.

Gibson played 20 games the past two seasons for the Eagles, catching just three passes for 59 yards.

“We know Shelton,” said head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday. “Definitely gives us depth at the receiver spot. He’s a core-four (special) teams player for us as well.”

Gibson may not be in Philly long. If the Eagles beat Seattle, they would be able to activate receiver DeSean Jackson from Injured Reserve during the week that would lead up to the Divisional Round of the playoffs against either the 49ers or Packers. Reports are that Jackson would be ready to return after having sports hernia surgery in early November.

As for Holyfield, he has not played in a regular-season game after entering the NFL out of the University of Georgia in last spring draft.

“We always had our eye on him,” said Pederson. “We liked him all the way back in the draft. I went to a private workout with him at Georgia this past spring. Really like the kid coming out and all that, so obviously had our eye on that.”

Pederson said signing Holyfield had nothing to do with the health of Miles Sanders’ ankle, which was injured in the win over the New York Giants last Sunday, or concern over Jordan Howard, who was active for the first time in six weeks in the past game but made it onto the field for only one snap.

Howard did not play much against the Giants because, Pederson said, he was concerned over Howard’s game shape after not playing since Nov. 3. The coach said Howard could be more involved against the Seahawks.

Pederson said Sanders’ ankle wouldn’t be tested much in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

“You have to be careful early in the week,” said Pederson. “I don’t want to set him back at all. He’s another one if we can get the mental reps from him, that’s great. Then see where he’s at as the week progresses.”

Holyfield likely won’t have too much of a role coming in this late, but it’s still too early in the week to make that call.

