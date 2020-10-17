Eagles Add Defensive Reinforcements, Activate Vinny Curry, Will Parks from IR

The Eagles added some defensive reinforcements from Injured Reserve when the team activated defensive lineman Vinny Curry and safety Will Parks on Saturday.

Parks will make his Eagles debut when the Eagles host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m.), and his return should help in trying to control Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Raised in Philadelphia, Parks was signed as a free agent from the Denver Broncos.

“Will had a good week of practice,” said Eagles DB coach Marquand Manuel on Friday. “He brings a versatility skill-set where he can play down in the box possibly. He does a lot of different things on (special) teams. The ultimate football player to come in and be that nice piece to help the guys out.

“And also experience. He’s played every position on defense. And a lot of what we do on defense is multiple positions. You guys see how we move guys around a lot. He’s done them all. His awareness and his situational awareness will help us from that standpoint. He’ll be another vocal piece on the field.”

The Eagles also elevated defensive back Elijah Riley and tight end Jason Croom were elevated from the practice squad.

Parks’ return, coupled with cornerback Avonte Maddox missing his second game with an ankle injury, means that Jalen Mills will likely remain at cornerback rather. Mills struggled somewhat against the Steelers in coverage in his second start since playing the first three games of the season at safety.

“He is one of those football players,” said Manuel. “Meaning he’s been in this defense for going on 5 years and understanding there are a lot of conversations that happen, a lot of adjustments that happen.

“Moving down to safety, his eyes were going to be different. But the physicality was a little thing he had to get used to. But moving outside (to corner) he’s seeing the same thing he’s seen for four years. And that’s been huge on him being versatile. That has helped us a lot. Not only that but being the ultimate team player to just say, hey, whatever you need me to do, coach. And that’s been huge.”

Curry suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the Washington Football Team and will add to an already solid pass rush group. The Eagles are third in the NFL in sacks with 18.

Keeping Curry, however, came at a great cost, however. To make room on the roster, the Eagles had to make a move.

Earlier in the week, they cut defensive back Grayland Arnold and defensive end Casey Toohill, a seventh-round pick from Stanford who showed a good deal of promise during training camp.

Arnold made it to the practice squad; Toohill did not. He was claimed by Washington.

Curry is on a one-year deal and is 32 years-old. Gene4ral Manager Howie Roseman wanted the roster to get younger so it’s not a good look that the Eagles lost the 23-year-old Toohill for a veteran who will likely not be back in 2021.

