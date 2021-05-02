Eagles add Potential QB3 Jamie Newman in UDFA

The Eagles big gets in UDFA so far are former Georgia QB Jamie Newman and 6-foot-4 Florida WR Trevon Grimes

PHILADELPHIA - The work didn't end when the draft did for the Eagles' personnel department which began to cobble together its undrafted free agency class Saturday night.

The biggest gets reported so far are former Wake Forest and Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman and a pair of lengthy receivers he can throw to: Florida's Trevon Grimes and Texas A&M's Jhamon Ausbon.

Newman, the former Wake Forest starter who transferred to Georgia only to opt out this past season because of COVID-19 concerns, was regarded as a draftable commodity by most and currently would fit in as the Eagles' third quarterback behind second-year starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco.

Newman was a star at Wake Forest back in 2019, completing 220 of 360 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding another 716 yards on the ground.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 230 pounds, Newman is regarded as having a big arm and excellent mobility but lacks touch and struggles with accuracy at times, according to a former AFC personnel executive.

Grimes was once a 5-star recruit and looks the part at 6-4 and 220 pounds. He also should have a leg up with the Philadelphia coaching staff as the Eagles' new QB coach is Brian Johnson, Grimes' former offensive coordinator with the Gators

Grimes never lived up to his promise in Gainesville but he did finish with a career-best 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine TDs last year.

Ausbon is another big wideout - 6-2, 217 pounds - who put up excellent numbers with the Aggies and star QB Kellen Mond, a third-round pick of Minnesota on Friday night, throwing to him. Ausbon snared 66 receptions for 872 yards and five scores last season.

The Eagles also agreed to terms with four other UDFAs: Indiana center Harry Krider, a nod to Jeff Stoutland's habit of bringing in an undrafted prospect almost every year to look at for the pivot position, Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll, a traditional Y-back who could be a roster threat if and when the Eagles move on from Zach Ertz, Buffalo offensive tackle Kayode Awosika, who is projected to move inside at the professional level, and Iowa State edge player JaQuan Bailey, who was very productive in Iowa City, piling up 25.5 sacks at the college level.

