Eagles Add Reinforcements for Sunday's Game

Ed Kracz

The Eagles added a pair of reinforcements for Sunday’s game in Miami, activating cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc from Injured Reserve and promoting tight end Josh Perkins from the practice squad on Saturday.

To make room for them, the Eagles waived defensive tackle Albert Huggins. The team already had one roster spot from releasing receiver Jordan Matthews earlier in the week.

Perkins’ promotion could mean the Eagles will sit Zach Ertz, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s practice report with a hamstring injury. Also listed as questionable is running back Jordan Howard, whose shoulder has not healed since injuring it earlier this month in a game against the Chicago Bears.

Ertz is the Eagles’ leading receiver with 67 receptions for 712 yards. He is averaging 10.6 yards per catch with three touchdowns.

In his last three games, Ertz has made 30 catches for 288 yards and two scores. He has played in 30 straight games.

Perkins has spent the season on the practice squad, but he played nine games with the Eagles last season, making five catches for 67 yards. He would join Dallas Goedert has the Eagles second tight end if Ertz cannot play.

Goedert said on Friday that he believed Ertz would play, but added that if Ertz could not line up against the Dolphins that, “I would get to run his routes, which would be fun.”

The Eagles should be helped offensively with the expected return of receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. Jeffery (ankle) has missed both games since the Eagles’ bye week while Agholor (knee) did not play last week against Seattle.

LeBlanc hasn’t played since the Eagles lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in New Orleans on Jan. 13. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp and has been rehabbing ever since.

Earlier in the week, he was cleared to return to practice, but unsure of when he would be able to play in a game. It appears that time has come, and he is grateful for that because he talked about difficult it was to watch his teammates play while he rehabbed.

“It was very painful because I love the game and that’s how I deal with some of my off the field issues when my head starts to get crammed with a lot of things,” said LeBlanc. “Not being out there bothered me, but just seeing those guys perform at the level they’ve been performing is very exciting.

“I dedicated my offseason to (training) - I barely saw my mom - so it was definitely in my mind to come in (this season) with a purpose and just believe in the type of training I was getting, so for me to get injured, sucked.”

As for Huggins, he was signed off the practice squad of the Houston Texans on Oct. 21. He played 44 snaps, making one solo tackle with four assisted tackles.

Without Huggins, the Eagles will play Miami with just three defensive tackles – Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan and Anthony Rush.

