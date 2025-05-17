Eagles Addition Weighs In On Philly Controversy
One topic that has dominated headlines this offseason certainly has been the "Tush Push."
The Philadelphia Eagles' glorified quarterback sneak has made waves as the debate has intensified. The Green Bay Packers attempted to get the play banned earlier in the offseason, but it didn't receive the necessary votes at the owners meetings and the topic was tabled. Next week is when we could hear more about it. There will be more meetings kicking off on May 20th and and this will be the play's next hurdle.
It'll be interesting to see if it can survive another round but luckily we don't have to wait long to find out.
New Eagles running back AJ Dillon knows a thing or two about both franchises. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Packers and then signed with the Eagles this offseason. Dillon was asked about his thoughts on the play by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"Funny enough, I do a podcast with my brother-in-law and he's here in Green Bay where we started it and I was giving him a lot of flak for that," Dillon said. "You ban a play just because it works really well, how about you come up with a play to stop it? Week 10 will be interesting. That will be a lot of fun and a lot of smack talking going on for sure."
The newest Eagles running back is fitting in well so far, for sure.