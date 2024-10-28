Eagles Advised To Sign Ex-Bears $37 Million Pro Bowler
There are still some intriguing options available in free agency who could give the Philadelphia Eagles some much-needed depth right now.
Philadelphia is 5-2 and is looking like a threat in the NFC. The Eagles had a lot of negative press early on this season, but they are starting to get the praise they deserve as they have turned things around. Philadelphia is in a great spot right now and could get even better.
The Eagles clearly are a running team. Superstar running back Saquon Barkley currently is second in the National Football League with 766 rushing yards. Fellow star Jalen Hurts also has 255 rushing yards on the season to go along with seven rushing touchdowns.
Philadelphia relies on the running game and, therefore, needs as much depth in the offensive line as it can get. The Eagles are currently dealing with an injury to Jordan Mailata. Therefore, it could make sense to add, and Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that the team could sign former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Charles Leno.
"Add Now: LT Charles Leno," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles placed Jordan Mailata on injured reserve recently, which has led to Fred Johnson starting at left tackle. Johnson has struggled in pass protection, giving up 22 pressures (three sacks) on just 99 snaps in pass protection heading into Week 8 this season, per Pro Football Focus.
"In comparison, PFF credited Leno with 34 pressures (three sacks) on 631 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. So, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring in the veteran as a holdover until Mailata gets completely healthy."
Leno, at one point, was a star, but he is available in free agency. He signed a $37 million deal with the Bears from 2017-2021 and followed it up with a $37 million deal with the Washington Commanders from 2021-2024.
The Eagles could sign him for very cheap now. Why not take a chance to add more depth?
