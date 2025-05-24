Eagles Advised To Sign Ex-Lions Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some cap space left to work with this offseason.
Philadelphia has over $25 million in cap space left. How could the franchise make use of all of that cash? Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested one move every team "still needs to make" and linked former Detroit Lions starter John Cominsky for Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Sign DL John Cominsky," Moton said. "If the Eagles were to add another defensive lineman, it wouldn't shock anyone because they constantly stack talent for that position group. Philadelphia added edge-rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche to compensate for losing Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham, who retired. However, the team didn't bring in veteran reinforcements for the defensive line despite Milton Williams' departure.
"John Cominsky is a versatile defender who can line up at different positions across the front line. After recording 66 tackles, seven for loss, six sacks and 29 pressures in two years with the Detroit Lions, he would be a solid pickup to help replace Williams' production."
Cominsky is a five-year National Football League veteran. He spent the first three years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and the last two year with the Detroit Lions. In 2024, he started 11 games for Detroit and appeared in 16 games overall. Over that span he had two sacks, 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.
Philadelphia has plenty of cap space and he likely wouldn't cost much at all. Should the Eagles go after him?