Eagles’ AJ Brown Addresses Relationship With Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles had a fantastic 2024 season and it ended with the team being Super Bow LIX champions.
It was a great year, obviously, but that doesn’t mean that things were perfect. Even though the Eagles were arguably the hottest team in football after their Week 5 bye week, much was made about AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts’ relationship.
Brown opened up about the relationship on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.
"I'd be lying to tell you we never had any issues, Brown said. “We're two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us. Some reports are true, some aren't. But me and him are good man. We just wanna be great.
“And sometimes we bump heads, but that's normal. And don't nobody sweat it.. It's normal. But with the history of this team, with (Donovan McNabb) and (Terrell Owens), it's magnified times 10."
Hurts and Brown have been together for years. Much was discussed about their relationship, but it seems like everything is all good at this point. Brown and Hurts are two or the most important pieces for Philadelphia. As long as they are good and clicking, the Eagles will be dangerously in the NFC.
Even with all of the chatter about the passing offense, Brown racked up 1,079 receing yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games played. These two are dynamic together and should be great once again in 2025.
