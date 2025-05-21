Eagles' AJ Brown Is Starting To Turn Heads
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news recently with the vast majority of the chatter having to do with the "Tush Push."
While this is the case, the "Tush Push" is a play that typically gets just one yard. There' plenty more to talk about. The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball and Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema even ranked AJ Brown as the top wide receiver in football.
"No. 1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles," Sikkema said. "Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense."
Brown was ranked ahead of Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson (No. 2), and Cincinnati Benals star Ja'Marr Chase (No. 3). Over the last few years, Jefferson and Chase definitely have gotten more buzz, but Brown has been consistently great as the top receiver on the top team in football. Jefferson had 1,533 yards last year on 103 catches to go along with 10 touchdowns in 17 games. Chase led the league with 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns.
Brown's numbers don't jump off the page as much as he had 67 catches, 1,079 yards, and seven touchdowns, but he only played in 13 games due to injuries.
The 27-year-old certainly is getting some respect after a big year and a Super Bowl win. The Eagles are lucky to have him and it should be another big year for him in 2025.
