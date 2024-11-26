Eagles' AJ Brown Makes Bold Statement About Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that fans should be excited about.
Philadelphia has won seven straight games and has found ways to win games in different ways. Over the last seven weeks, there have been games that the defense has won the game, contests when Jalen Hurts completely took over, wins with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith shinning, and others when Saquon Barkley looked like the best player in football.
The Eagles snatched Barkley from the New York Giants this past offseason in free agency and clearly they made the right move. It's unclear why the Giants would let him walk but it has been an absolute positive for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia won its seventh straight game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams and Barkley certainly was the biggest reason why. He had a historic night and racked up 255 rushing yards, four receptions, 47 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
He already was in the Most Valuable Player conversation, but now it looks like he has more of a chance. During the game, Brown and Barkley spoke and he said that the superstar isn't just the best running back in football, but the best overall player in the world.
"You already the best running back in the world, I think you're the best player in the world," Brown said to Barkley in a clip from the NFL.
This Eagles time is fun to watch and they completely have turned their season around thanks in large part to the play of Barkley. The sky is the limit for Philadelphia.
