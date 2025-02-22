Eagles’ AJ Brown Reveals His Dream Target For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly are locked and loaded right now.
Philadelphia just won the Super Bowl and should be one of the best teams in football once again next year. The Eagles will have the majority of their core back in 2025 but could there be more talent on the way?
The Eagles’ front office is aggressive and there’s no reason why Philadelphia can’t add more high-end talent. One person who has been floated as a hypothetical fit is Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. He requested a trade and left the door open on Philadelphia as a landing spot ahead of the Super Bowl.
Eagles star AJ Brown was asked about who his dream target for Philadelphia would be this offseason and mentioned Garrett.
"I'd say Myles Garrett," Brown said on the "Kickin It With Dee" podcast. "I'll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, I don't know what's going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton (Williams)."
Garrett obviously is one of the best overall players in football right now. The six-time Pro Bowler hasn't had less than 10 sacks in a season since he was a rookie in 2017. Even that year, Garrett had seven sacks. The Browns superstar tallied 14 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss in 2024 and requested a trade.
Hopefully, the Eagles can find a way to get a deal done this offseason. Philadelphia already is loaded, but Garrett would take the team to an even higher level.
