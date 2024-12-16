Eagles' AJ Brown Shares Thoughts On Drama, TD Celebration With Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to do something special this season.
Philadelphia has won 10 straight games after taking down a very good Pittsburgh Steelers team on Sunday. The Eagles now are 12-2 on the season and are tied record-wise with the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC, but are at No. 2 due to tiebreakers.
The Eagles had a tough week heading into the matchup against the Steelers, and AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts bore the brunt of it. Brown's comments on the passing offense last week likely got blown out of proportion and led to an avalanche of comments.
Philadelphia quieted the noise on Sunday and took down the Steelers with both Hurts and Brown shining. Hurts logged 290 yards in the air to go along with two touchdowns. Brown had eight receptions, 110 yards, and one of the receiving touchdowns.
After Brown caught the touchdown, he and Hurts got together for the celebration. After the game, Brown talked about the celebration and the drama of the week overall.
“That was our moment to tell everybody to shut up,” Brown said. “Honestly. We know what we’re capable of, and last week wasn’t our standard. So we spoke up about it. It was crazy. Everyone in the locker room said the same thing, but I kind of got crucified. But it’s cool.”
The Eagles are now in a tight race against Detroit for the top spot in the NFC. The Eagles have three weeks left in the regular season and Philadelphia will need both Hurts and Brown to shine to accomplish the team's goals.
